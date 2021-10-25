Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Stitch Fix worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $34.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

