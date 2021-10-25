STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.04 ($47.11).

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

EPA:STM opened at €37.94 ($44.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.40 and a 200-day moving average of €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

