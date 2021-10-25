Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.32% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

STOK stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $892.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

