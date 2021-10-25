Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,749. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.