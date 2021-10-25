Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

LRN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.