Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.00. 454,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

