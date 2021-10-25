SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXC opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCoke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

