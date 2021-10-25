Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 263,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

