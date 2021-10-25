Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.22 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

