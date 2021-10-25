Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Madison Avenue Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Madison Avenue Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,497 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 19.2% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $64,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

