Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $871,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

