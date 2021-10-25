Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,415. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.