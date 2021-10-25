SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $693.20.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $753.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $264.60 and a one year high of $759.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.