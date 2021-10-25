SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $780.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $743.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.20.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

