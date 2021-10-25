Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $652,379.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00068782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,024,114 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

