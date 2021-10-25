Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Head to Head Survey

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swire Pacific and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 12.37% 22.92% 12.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Swire Pacific pays out -67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Swire Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.45 -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -19.15 Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 4.35 $642.64 million $1.07 34.55

Nomura Research Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Swire Pacific on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.