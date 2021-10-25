Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $321.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

