TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 47,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,490,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,225,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,284,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

