Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKT stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

