TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

