TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 74,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

