Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 723,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

