Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,330 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 74,104 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TRC stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $488.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.