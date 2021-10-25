Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,659 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $406,000.

OTCMKTS TEKKU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

