Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDOC stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.92.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

