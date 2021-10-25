Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) versus SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Head-To-Head Review

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and SofTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 9.89 $1.69 million $0.04 666.25 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telos and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 61.89%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than SofTech.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -14.85% -17.50% -7.26% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

