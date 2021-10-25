Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

