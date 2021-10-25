Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

TEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

