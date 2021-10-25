Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $888.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

