Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.