The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 81,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

