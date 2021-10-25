The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $29.97. 12,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.