The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Boeing by 94.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 766.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

BA stock opened at $212.97 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

