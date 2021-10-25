The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SCHW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

