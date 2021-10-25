The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Charles Schwab traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 13025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.55.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.