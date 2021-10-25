The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Position Boosted by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. The Chefs’ Warehouse makes up about 0.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.11% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 280,964 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,775. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

