The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,565.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

