The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024 in the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

