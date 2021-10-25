The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 605 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of PetMed Express worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.05 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $550.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

