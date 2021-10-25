The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,765 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $915.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

