The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $398,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

