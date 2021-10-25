The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $365,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

CRK opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

