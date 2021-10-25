The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

