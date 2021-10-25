The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $304.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

