The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

The Mosaic stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.