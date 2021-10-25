The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Financial Analysis

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 0 14 8 0 2.36 American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $198.42, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 5.03 $7.52 billion $6.36 33.97 American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.50 $30.05 million $2.73 13.26

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38% American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats American National Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

