Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.38). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 16,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,132. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.