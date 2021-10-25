ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0464 on Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $25,473.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00107400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00100749 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

