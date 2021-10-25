Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 60,300 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.12% of DHI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

