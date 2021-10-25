Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

